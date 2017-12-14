Marengo, Fulton join OhioCheckbook.com

COLUMBUS — Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel announced today the launch of the Village of Marengo and Village of Fulton’s online checkbooks on OhioCheckbook.com.

Marengo and Fulton are the third and fourth villages in Morrow County to post their spending on OhioCheckbook.com.

The following is a breakdown:

Marengo’s online checkbook includes over 2,000 individual transactions that represent more than $684,000 of total spending over the past four years.

Fulton’s online checkbook includes over 1,900 individual transactions that represent more than $645,000 of total spending over the past four years.

“I believe the people of Morrow County have a right to know how their tax money is being spent, and I applaud local leaders here for partnering with my office to post the finances on OhioCheckbook.com,” said Mandel.

“By posting local government spending online, we are empowering taxpayers across Ohio to hold public officials accountable.”

“The village of Marengo is proud to provide the Ohio Checkbook site as a resource for our community,” said Marengo Fiscal Officer Hilary Ostrom. “Residents can now go online to view village expenditure information and better understand our responsible use of tax dollars.”

“Communicating openly with our community is a top priority for the village of Fulton,” said Fulton Fiscal Officer Karen May. “OhioCheckbook.com allows us to demonstrate that commitment, along with our commitment to ensuring fiscal responsibility.”

In December 2014, Mandel launched OhioCheckbook.com, which sets a new national standard for government transparency and for the first time in Ohio history puts all state spending information on the internet.

OhioCheckbook.com recently earned Ohio the number one government transparency ranking in the country for the second year in a row.

