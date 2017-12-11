Mount Gilead Library shines for Christmas open house

MOUNT GILEAD — Every nook and cranny of the Mount Gilead Public Library seemed to shimmer and glimmer with Christmas decorations and special artwork for their open house.

Library staff member Cindy Hayes said 350 people who came through their doors Dec. 1.

Kids wrote letters to Santa, built with Legos and enjoyed cookies and hot chocolate on the first floor. The library staff hosted children’s and adult crafts while Dina Snow played the violin and Tracy Smith played trombone on the second floor.

The 1857 Morrow County map drew lots of attention and “Santa’s elf” held several babies for photos.

The library’s third floor was popular with Dr. Harry Riggs, Mary Siegfried and Sherry Naysmith playing the Clavinova. The Girl Scouts and Morrow County Extension staff led children in games, while Gleaners and library board members greeted guests. Several worked on the table puzzle and “Pearl’s knitting group” showcased their knitting.

Also helping with activities throughout the evening were National Honor Society members Morgan Beck and Claire Butcher, while Bethany Barton sang Christmas carols. Recycling Coordinator, Lindsey Grimm worked with children making crafts from recycled materials. Sugar cookie decorating was courtesy of Dr. Brandon McClelland.

Library Director Mike Kirk said that the board and staff wanted to do something special for Christmas since the community had approved its levy last year. He appreciated hearing comments about the activities and decorations.

Bruce Seaburn helps his granddaughter make a craft from recycled materials, while Lisa Beck watches her daughter complete a craft with recycled glitter.