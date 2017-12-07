Park Avenue students help Red Cross, foster kids

MOUNT GILEAD — The Park Avenue Elementary K-Kids held a Coin War in November and generously decided to divide the proceeds collected between two organizations.

They felt very strongly that hurricane relief efforts needed help so they donated $322.25 to the American Red Cross. Mike Vance came to their meeting on Dec. 6 to accept their donation.

They also were very passionate about helping foster kids in their own community. Lisa Peake from Morrow County Job and Family Services also came to the meeting to accept a donation of $322.25.

“These K-Kids have hearts of gold and they are learning philanthropy at a young age,” said advisor Erin Kelty.

K-Kids is a part of the Kiwanis family in Mount Gilead.

“They are a group of fifth graders working toward making the world a better place in which to live.”