Patrol offers winter weather driving tips

MOUNT GILEAD — The Ohio State Highway Patrol urges motorists to prepare vehicles for winter driving. During inclement weather drive slowly and always carry a winter car kit in case you get stranded.

Last winter, there were 13,783 crashes on snow, ice or slush covered roads in Ohio. This is an increase of 19 percent from last year, and resulted in 26 deaths and 3,613 injuries. Speed-related factors were reported as a cause in 21 percent of these crashes.

“In the event of a vehicle breakdown or traffic crash, motorists should turn on their hazard lights and safely position their vehicle as far off the road as possible, call #677 for assistance and remain in the vehicle until help arrives,” said Lt. G. S. Grewal, commander of the Mount Gilead Post.

It is also suggested if you are stuck in snow; ensure the tail pipe is free of all snow and debris to decrease the chance of carbon monoxide poisoning.

For more tips on winter vehicle care and winter driving visit: https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/beforestorm/preparecar.html http://exchange.aaa.com/safety/driving-advice/winter-driving-tips/#.Wh8ptk0UWUk http://weathersafety.ohio.gov/VehiclePreparednessKit.aspx

Before traveling in winter weather, visit the Ohio Department of Transportation that provides real time Ohio traffic updates at: http://www.ohgo.com/.

