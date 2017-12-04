Irons family presents historical map to library

MOUNT GILEAD — Christmas open house activities at the Mount Gilead Public Library began with the unveiling of an 1857 map of Morrow County donated by the Art and Pat Irons family.

Library Director, Mike Kirk thanked the Irons family for the historical map, which is placed on the second floor of the library. It’s near the check-out desk at a place where library patrons can see it easily.

Pat Irons said the map was in their home on North Main Street when they moved in. It was rolled up in a closet for many years. They sometimes got it out and rolled it out on the floor to look at it.

Kirk said the Irons family donated the map several years ago. The library received an LSTA grant of $5,000 from the State Library of Ohio to prepare the map for display. The ICA Conservation Association of Cleveland did repairs on the map then cleaned and framed it for the library to exhibit.

Brad Irons, Marion County Engineer, is pleased with the way the map was flattened and repaired. He said it had been plastered on the wall and must have taken a lot of work to get into its present condition.

Kirk encourages visitors to come into the library to view the map. It shows the land owners in the county in 1857 as well as a few prominent homes and buildings in the county.

“This is a historical and genealogical piece that will be enjoyed by generations to come,” said Kirk as he thanked the Irons family.

The Irons family with the 1857 map of Morrow County they donated to the Mount Gilead Public Library. Front, from left, are Pat Irons with Evan and, in back, Brad, Pam and Lindy Irons with Library Director Mike Kirk.