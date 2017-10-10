Morrow County Court News

MARRIAGE LICENSES
Sept. 14-Oct. 4
Aaron Rogers, Sparta, to Brenda Ferguson, Sparta.
Adam Cook, Cardington, to Tressa Snyder, Cardington.
Austin Hamlin, Mount Gilead, to Hannah Nicole, Mount Gilead.
Roy Horne, Centerburg, to Pamela Meyer, Centerburg.
Matthew White, Mount Gilead, to Lora Weiser, Mount Gilead.
Arlie Ward Jr., Mount Gilead, to Shelly Cunningham, Mount Gilead.
Jason Barker, Galion, to Jennifer Beck, Galion.
Nicholas Smith, Lexington, to Sarah Duncan, Lexington.
William Gallagher, Marengo, to Cierra Stewart, Marengo.
Ethan Begle, Dale, Indiana, to Erika Murray, Mount Gilead.
Clint Eastep, Cardington, to Darrion Webb, Cardington.
Jeremy Smith, Mount Gilead, to Jennifer Simpson, Mount Gilead.
John Troyer, Bellville, to Laura Schlabach, Bellville.
Nicholas Godfrey, Mount Gilead, to Taylor Beam, Mount Gilead.
Luke Seiffert, Mount Gilead, to Megan Griffith, Powell.
Edward Skotko, Mount Gilead, to Jennifer Pena, Mount Gilead.
Richard Moss, Mount Gilead, to Kimberly Wolford, Mount Gilead.
Terry Webb, Mount Gilead, to Brittney Mash, Mount Gilead.
Joshua Detty, Mount Gilead, to Kayla Staup, Mount Gilead.
Bruce Stinson-Wilbur, Cardington, to Mercedes Martinez, Cardington.
Bryan Arthur, Fulton, to Amanda Phillips, Fulton.
