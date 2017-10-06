Posted on by

Mount Gilead homecoming festivities set

Members of the court are, front row, from left: Freshman Abbie Van Houten, Senior Kayla Barker, Senior Makalyn Strahm, Senior Kora James, Senior Molly Brooke, Senior Corrin Watts, Junior Makayla Howard, and Sophomore Zoie Barron. Second row: Freshman Owen Blanton, Senior Gabriel Esparza, Senior Hunter Trimmer, Senior Tim Brower, Senior Seth Young, Senior Tyler Clark, Junior Jacob Lodge, and Sophomore Branson Brooke.


Mount Gilead High School kicks off homecoming festivities with a parade on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.

The parade route begins at the fairgrounds, travels down Main Street to Park Avenue and ends at the high school football field where the junior/senior powderpuff game will take place.

Mount Gilead’s homecoming ceremony will take place Friday, Oct. 13 at 6:40 p.m. with the introduction of the court and crowning of the 2017 Homecoming King and Queen. The game against the Northmor Knights is at 7 p.m.

The homecoming dance will take place Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8-11 p.m. at the high school. The dance is semi-formal, and all tickets must be purchased at the school in advance.

