Mount Gilead homecoming festivities set

Mount Gilead High School kicks off homecoming festivities with a parade on Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 6 p.m.

The parade route begins at the fairgrounds, travels down Main Street to Park Avenue and ends at the high school football field where the junior/senior powderpuff game will take place.

Mount Gilead’s homecoming ceremony will take place Friday, Oct. 13 at 6:40 p.m. with the introduction of the court and crowning of the 2017 Homecoming King and Queen. The game against the Northmor Knights is at 7 p.m.

The homecoming dance will take place Saturday, Oct. 14 from 8-11 p.m. at the high school. The dance is semi-formal, and all tickets must be purchased at the school in advance.