Marion County prosecutor Brent Yager dies at age 60

Marion County Prosecutor Brent W. Yager died Tuesday, Oct. 3, according to information provided by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities responded to a 911 at 9:51 p.m. Tuesday from a residence in the 2900 block of Caledonia Northern Road in Caledonia. The caller told dispatchers that a male — later identified as Yager — at the residence was unresponsive and not breathing. The caller was performing CPR on Yager at the time.

Yager, 60, was pronounced dead at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital after being transported there. A Marion County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said Yager is believed to have died from “medical-related complications.”

The sheriff’s spokesman said deputies had previously been called to Yager’s home regarding medical issues in recent months.

Morrow County Prosecuting Attorney Charles Howland said his office mourns the passing. Yager had worked in that office prior to his election in Marion.

State Rep. Wes Goodman, R-87th District, posted the following message Wednesday on Facebook: “Shocked and saddened to learn of the death last night of Marion County Prosecutor Brent Yager. Brent was a good man and a good prosecutor. We are lifting his family up in prayer and keeping the community in our thoughts today.”

Yager http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2017/10/web1_BRENT-YAGER.jpg Yager