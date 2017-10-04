The following cases were determined in the Oct. 2 session of Cardington mayor’s court.

Noah J. Dean, Marion, speed 25 mph in municipality, guilty, paid waiver.

Yosuke Oyama, Maineville, speed in a school zone, guilty, paid waiver.

Mitchel A. Lockhart, Ashley, u-turns restricted, guilty, paid waiver.

Megan R. Reisinger, Mount Gilead, speed, 25 mph in municipality, guilty, assessed fines and costs.

Don B. Rhodebeck, Mount Gilead, speed in school zone, guilty, paid waiver.

John D. Tennant, Jr., Mount Gilead, speed, 35 mph in municicpality, guilty, paid waiver.

Roy H. Underwood, Cardington, speed in a school zone, guilty, paid waiver.