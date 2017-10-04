Highland crowns homecoming queen

SPARTA – Highland High School held its 56th annual fall homecoming ceremony prior to the football game against Mount Gilead last Friday.

Sophia Thompson was crowned Highland’s homecoming queen. The court members were senior attendants Alex Debord and Bailey Santo. The junior class attendant was Kelsee Bargnesi, sophomore class attendant was Gena West and the freshman class attendant was Makenna Belcher.

Sophomore Darren Adkins presented Sophia as the new queen. The mascots who assisted with the ceremony were Stella Squires and Keller Hammond.

Belcher is the daughter of Todd and Shannon Belcher and escorted by her father and by senior Bryce Johnson. Makenna participates in volleyball, club volleyball, basketball, and Track. Makenna is planning on going to college to play volleyball and major in education.

West is the daughter of Aron and Ginny West and escorted by her father, and by senior Matt Reid. She participates in volleyball, basketball, and softball. She previously participated in martial arts. West received her varsity letter in volleyball and basketball as a freshman.

Bargnesi is the daughter of Paul and Kelly Bargnesi and is being escorted tonight by her father and by Josh Cantrell. Kelsee plays club volleyball. She also serves as a member of the student council. She has been awarded an academic letter and Outstanding Scholastic Achievement.

Debord is the daughter of Barry and Tracy Bebord and escorted by her father and by senior Javier Vasquez. Alex participates in cross country and track, and is a member of the Student Council. She is a four-year lettermen and a two time regional finalist in track. She is a four-year scholar athlete and the Vice President of Highland’s Ohio Scholars Association Chapter.

Santo is the daughter of Jason and Robin Santo and escorted by her father and by senior Drew Duncan. Bailey is the captain of the varsity volleyball team, vice president of Business Professionals of America, and a member of Ohio Scholars Association. Santo was on the 2016 final four volleyball team, qualified for nationals the last two years with her club volleyball team and qualified for state with BPA her junior year.

Thompson is the daughter of Scott and Gail Thompson and escorted by her father and by senior Troy Messmer. She is a member of the cross country, bowling and track teams. She participates in Highland Youth And Government, Student Council and Ohio Scholars of Association.

She is the OSA president, Student Council president and was named all-MOAC and regional qualifier for cross country.

This year’s mascots were Stella Squires and Keller Hammond. They were escorted by senior Andy Cooley and senior Travis Mentzer.

Squires is the daughter of Steward and Tiffany Squires, the 2003 homecoming queen. She plays soccer, likes to play with figurines, going swimming, and play with her sister. Stella would like to be an artist.

Hammond is the son of Tim and Sara Hammond. Keller likes science, watching cartoons, riding his four wheeler and swimming in the ocean. Keller’s future goals include to learn how to read and to score a touchdown on his flag football team.

Mascots are chosen by the homecoming court.

The Highland Student Council Sophomore Class sponsored the homecoming activities including a pep rally/bonfire, spirit week, ceremony and dance. Helping to welcome the court at the football game were the Highland marching band and members of the Highland Navy Junior ROTC sword arch team.

After the football game, a fireworks show was presented by Highland alumnus, Frank Darst and the Hamburg Fireworks company.