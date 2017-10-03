PROPERTY TRANSFERS

SEPTEMBER TRANSACTIONS

1858 CR 170, Marengo, Delbristol Property Investments LLC to Guy and Laura Lombardo, $269,700.

5024 CR 15, Bennington Township, Tod and Jane Boger to Michael Yantone, $103,500.

4961 TR 128, Cardington Township, Francis and Lisa Walters to Samuel and Kendra Skipworth, $170,000.

123 Lincoln St., Cardington, David and Sharon Hubbell to Jeffery and Donna Gardner, $15,000.

404 S. Marion St., Cardington, Robert and Mary Lou Caley to John and Amanda Nippert, $139,000.

5959 CR 25, Chester Township, Thomas and Elaine Pruett to Wayne and Kelly Pennington, $220,000.

CR 252, Chester Township, Bonecutter Development LLC to Wellness Supply Group LLC, $150,000.

200 Lot, Congress Township, Timothy and Michele Coss to Jeffrey and Becky Schlageter, $165,500.

7 Lot, Congress Township, Ronald and Linda Mathews to Robert and Anita Meekins, $11,000.

8 Lot, Congress Township, Ronald and Linda Mathews to Robert and Anita Meekins, $11,000.

30 Lot, Congress Township, Adam and Chazity Wrinkle to Kenneth and Nichole Jones, $14,500.

31 Lot, Congress Township, Adam and Chazity Wrinkle to Kenneth and Nichole Jones, $14,500.

170 Lot, Congress Township, Robert and Patricia Higgins to Linda Delauder, $10,000.

106 Lot, Congress Township, Candlewood Lake Association to Michael Gabler, $6,375.

5534 SR 95, Franklin Township, Howard and Virginia Cothern to Shelly Brooks, $165,000.

877 Lot, Congress Township, Clayton and Deborah Canter to Brian Bronson, $300.

712 Lot, Congress Township, Hidden Lakes Community Association to Nichole Barrett, $800.

848 Lot, Congress Township, James Berry to Charles Taylor, $2,000.

5171 SR 42, Gilead Township, Stephen Long et al to Richard and Kristen Smith, $44.625.

700 Westview Drive, Mount Gilead, Mary Jo Bowman Revocable Trust to Joseph and Jeanette Coil, $118,700.

4702 CR 25, Harmony Township, Michael and Wendy Smith to Brett Thomas, $129,000.

3338 CR 170, Harmony Township, Carl and Mary Wright to Katharine Raimer, $117,500.

3144 CR 25, Lincoln Township, Keith and Patti Brake to Larry and Alisa Gandee, $16,000.

336 E. High St., Fulton, Hickman Joint Siblings Grantor Trust to Michael Williamson, $130,000.

2948 SR 61, Lincoln Township, Fulton Church of the Nazarene to James Paige Investments LLC, $75,000.

3960 TR 124, Kana Properties LLC to Nicklas and Kathryn Gerasimof, $150,000.

4621 CR 29, North Bloomfield Township, Herman Shultz to Christopher and Roberta Morton, $168,000.

4900 SR 288, North Bloomfield Township, Deborah Baker to David and Anna Hoffman.

TR 231, Perry Township, Bruce and Kathy Lanker, trustees, to Mahlon and Frannie Miller, $87,000.

TR 92, Perry Township, Chester and Grace Krabill to Atlee and Mattie Raber, $120,000.

7132 CR 22, Perry Township, Chris and Tonya Plough to Robert Stopher, $139,700.

5640 TR 1, Perry Township, Raymond and Bena Garger to Samuel and Laura Mast, $160,000.

2506 CR 15, Peru Township, David and Rhonda Ingram to Timothy and Becky Wilson, $65,000.

TR 25, Westfield Township, Robin and Brenda Faust to Nancy Beatty, $90,000.

3390 SR 229, Marengo, William Ross to Gary and Susanna McVay, $230,000.

Source: Morrow County Auditor