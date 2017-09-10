Author of Buckeye football book appears at library

JOHNSVILLE — Join us as we delve into the past of our beloved Buckeyes with Robert J. Roman, author of Ohio State Football: The Forgotten Dawn on Sept. 19 at 6:30 p.m. at Perry Cook Memorial Library.

The author has done exhaustive research to tell the untold story of the early days of football at Ohio’s flagship university. Roman attended The Ohio State University, where he double-majored in psychology and American History/Studies. There he saw tens of thousands of students, who otherwise seemed to agree on almost nothing, be of one mind about their football team.

Roman holds a master’s degree in psychology from NYU and currently lives in New York City.

The evening will include a book talk, followed by questions and answers, and a book signing. Contact the library at 419-362-7181, or visit Facebook for information or to view upcoming events.