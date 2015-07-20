Monday crash injures three

A Monday evening crash sent three people to Morrow County Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The two-vehicle accident occurred about 5:30 pm July 20 on State Route 95 in front of the Duke station just east of the I-71 overpass. Preliminary information from the Highway Patrol indicates the driver of an eastbound Hyundai Sonata drove left of center, striking a westbound Oldsmobile Bravada head on. The driver and passenger of the Bravada were transported to the hospital as well as the driver of the Sonata.

Responding to the scene was the Highway Patrol Post 59, The Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, Morrow County EMS and the Mt. Gilead Fire Department.

Photos by Donna Carver.

