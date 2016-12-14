Wolfpak Martial Arts awards achivements at annual awards banquet

Wolfpak 10th Annual Awards banquet Award Winners-
Family of the Year- The Jankowski’s
Student of the Year Under 18- Emma McGilliuray
Student of the Year Over 18- Clifford Landis
Indomitable Spirit- Beth Caldwell
Black belt Promotions- Eric Jankowski
Jr. Black belt Promotions- Johnny Stevens
Honorable mention- Master Thomas A. Wolf, Wendy Stevens, Missy Welsh, Michelle Eickemeyer and Diane Jankowski
Back Row- Alex Jankowski , Eric Jankowski, Johnny Stevens, Master Sam Wolf, Wendy Stevens, Mark Jankowski and Diane Jankowski
Front Row- Missy Welsh, Emma McGilluray, Clifford Landis, Beth Caldwell, Master Tom Wolf, Alison Wolf, Michelle Eickemeyer
