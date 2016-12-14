Wolfpak Martial Arts awards achivements at annual awards banquet

Wolfpak 10th Annual Awards banquet Award Winners-

Family of the Year- The Jankowski’s

Student of the Year Under 18- Emma McGilliuray

Student of the Year Over 18- Clifford Landis

Indomitable Spirit- Beth Caldwell

Black belt Promotions- Eric Jankowski

Jr. Black belt Promotions- Johnny Stevens

Honorable mention- Master Thomas A. Wolf, Wendy Stevens, Missy Welsh, Michelle Eickemeyer and Diane Jankowski