Tiny Tots program popular at Mount Gilead Library

Thirty children, their parents and grandparents enjoyed Tiny Tots and Preschool Story hours at the Mount Gilead Library last week. Tiny Tots meets every Tuesday from 10:30 – 11 a.m. for children up to four years old. Preschool story hour is on Wednesday from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. for children ages 3-5.

Miss Lori, aka Lori White, teaches songs, reads stories and has the children make a craft to take home. White said she really enjoys creating a story time that will help the children be excited about reading and finding just the right book that they want to read – or have someone read to them.

A new goal for preschool story hour children is a “1,000 books before Kindergarten.” Parents can register their children to participate and read books to their child any time between birth and the beginning of kindergarten. Parents receive a log to mark off each book they read and receive one log for each 100 books.

Story hour mom, Brittany Pidcock said she is new to the area and heard about Miss Lori’s story hour. “She does a really great job,” said Pidcock. “She’s really creative and the children love the story hour.”

By Alberta Stojkovic The Sentinel

