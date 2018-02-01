George R. Conant, 83, of Cardington, passed away at his home Monday afternoon, January 29, 2018.

On June 2, 1934, George was born in Morrow County, Ohio, son of the late Marion U. and Francis (Cox) Conant.

George married the love of his life, Pauline E. Miley, on September 6, 1958, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Mount Gilead. They shared the last 59 wonderful years together as husband and wife.

A hard worker, George was employed as a machinist at H.P.M. in Mount Gilead for 46 years, retiring in 1998.

George loved being outdoors watching the deer, riding his Gator, or going to Alum Creek to watch the boats. He took great pride in raising his sheep. He also liked being at home with his cats and watching The Price is Right. He treasured spending time with family and going to his grandchildren’s sporting events.

George will be remembered as a loving, good-hearted man with a bit of an ornery streak.

George will be dearly missed by his wife, Pauline, of Cardington; a son, Ron (Lora) Conant of Cardington; a daughter, Brenda (Dave) Lewis of Apple Creek; five grandchildren: Cory Conant, Hannah (Rob) Melfe, Joshua Lewis, Nathaniel Lewis, Paige Conant; one great grandchild, Paisley Melfe; a half-brother, Jim Conant of Caledonia; and two sons from his first marriage, Edwin and Richard Conant of Texas.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by three brothers: Dale, Kenny and Cliff Conant; and a sister; Virgie Marshall.

George’s family will greet friends from 11 a.m. – 12 noon on Thursday, February 1, 2018, at the Snyder Funeral Home, Craven Chapel, 67 N. Main St., Mount Gilead. Services to honor and celebrate his life will be held there at 12 noon, with Pastor Stephen Howard officiating. Burial will follow in Fulton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, if so desired, may be made to Hospice of Morrow County, 228 South Street, Mount Gilead, OH 43338.

