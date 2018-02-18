Reflections: Another business building dodged tornado

The fourth of the seven business buildings that withstood the 1981 Cardington tornado is located at 109 W. Second St.

It was relatively new, in comparison to other business buildings that were in the path of the tornado but considering that it stands in the center of what was complete devastation of the Cardington Park just west of this building and the locker business on the east end of this block, it is a miracle that it stands.

It was constructed in 1939 by the late Mrs. George Frew, who lived in in the house across the street. It housed the Beatty Cream business with a garage for the business to park their truck and another small garage for her car. Her husband, George Frew, was the village jeweler, with his business next to the Citizens Bank in the Enterprise Block.

The Beatty Creamery thrived with the entire family managing it and that included delivery trucks. The business closed in the early 1960s and for several years it was the site of a pool hall. It was purchased by Melvin Maceyko in 1980 where he offered services as Maceyko Tax.

A year later the tornado struck. The building was repaired and following Maceyko’s death it has continued as Maceyko Tax under the ownership of his daughter, Lea Ann. The business also features a compilation of Cardington history through photos and print collected by Lea Ann.

The two garages were incorporated into the business building after the creamery closed. To the east of the Frew garage was once a egg and poultry business and later a health food store and the next business east was once a harness shop and later was the Cardington Locker which was destroyed in the tornado. This building was not replaced.

70 years ago, February 1948: For the first time since before World War II every business room on Cardington’s Main and Marion Streets was occupied A new business, an ice cream, candy and lunch room known as “The Milky Way” was opened on West Main Street by George Arthur, formerly of Ashland.

60 years ago, February, 1958: Sharon Strine was elected by Cardington FFA members as queen for the chapter’s annual banquet to be held in March.

50 years ago, February, 1968: The Cardington High School basketball team coached by Richard Reinehr was the 1958 County League Champs. Team members were Jerry Sheese, Raymond Carsner, Bill Curts, Bill Bensley, Olen Kaelber, Larry Crum, Clive Jenkins, James Garrison, Earl Brake, Lowell Yake , Gary Crum and Larry Shoewalter. Managers were Don Smith and Gregor Long.

Clarice Saunders, former Cardington and current Chesterville grade school teacher, retired due to poor health. She was succeeded by Mrs. Linda Glenn.

Cardington winners in the county speech contest were Linda Haycook, Joyce Truax, Doug Slack and Mary Brooks.

REFLECTIONS

By Evelyn Long Contributing Columnist

